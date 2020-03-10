SC adjourns hearing into Khawaja brothers’ bail pleas for seven days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday deferred hearing on the bail pleas of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique for a week, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing NAB’s lawyer sought more time to file additional documents in the case.

Justice Maqbool remarked what documents you want to submit in the court? though the notice was served in last hearing to file reply in today’s hearing.

“Want to submit detailed report of the so far investigation made in the paragon scandal case”, the NAB’s lawyer replied.

NAB’s counsel replying to a query of Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel said that the NAB has filed reference against Khawaja brothers and indicted both of them in the Paragon Housing Scheme scandal.

The court while ordering to produce investigation report and charge-sheet in the court adjourned the hearing for a week.

The SC also directed NAB counsel to provide copies of the report and charge-sheets to both of the accused three days before the scheduled hearing of the pleas.

Paragon Housing scam

Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people have recorded their statements against Saad and Salman Rafique, according to the reference.

Comments

comments