LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique have been released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to accused in Paragon housing corruption reference on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court issued release orders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

A three-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the bail plea of Khawaja brothers.

The bench approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two surety bonds worth Rs 3 million each.

Khawaja brothers moved SC after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected their bail in the corruption case.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja saad rafique, Khawaja salman rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

