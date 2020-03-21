LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi telephoned Khawaja brother on Saturday congratulating them on their release after a year-long detention, ARY News reported.

On the occasion, Salman Rafique and Saad Rafique both thanked the senior politician and also expressed the resolve to stand by the federal and provincial governments in their fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi notified them about each assembly member opting to donate their one month salary in coronavirus relief efforts.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the current times are very difficult for the country and whatever direction and decision is made by the government, he willfully back it.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that one shouldn’t be afraid of the coronavirus rather face it head-on and defeat it.

Earlier on March 19, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique were released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to accused in Paragon housing corruption reference on Tuesday.

