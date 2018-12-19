Khawaja Izhar thanks team Sar-e-Aam for exposing Karachi water theft

KARACHI: Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Khawaja Izharul Hassan on Wednesday thanked team Sar-e-Aam for its efforts of exposing Karachi water theft.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who has contacted the court into the matter pertaining to water theft of Karachi, appreciated ARY News’ program Sar-e-Aam and its anchor, Iqrarul Hassan, for exposing city’s water being theft.

He said CD of the Sar-e-Aam program has been submitted as evidence in the case regarding water theft in the court.

Mr Izharul Hassan has also demanded from the Chairman of the water commission to lodge case against the thieves involved in water stealing under terrorism act.

Various parts of the metropolis are facing water shortage and the residents have been protesting against the Sindh government for failing to meet the water requirement at various times in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sar-e-Aam team had exposed the mafia involved in water theft in Dhabeji, resulting in shortage of water in Karachi’s various parts.

Comments

comments