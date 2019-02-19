LHC to hold hearing on bail plea of Khawaja brothers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hold the hearing on the bail plea filed by the Khawaja brothers on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In the bail petition, former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique have requested the court to grant them bail.

The petitioners said they fully cooperated in the investigation and provided all the required records. However, they said, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove the allegations.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique said in their petitions that they were arrested by the the accountability watchdog in the Paragon Housing Scheme case, but no corruption charges could be established against them.

Physical remand of Khawaja brothers extended till March 4

On February 16, an accountability court extended the judicial remand of both the siblings for 16 days till March 4 in the Paragon Housing Society scheme case.

Khawaja brothers are being investigated by the accountability watchdog for alleged corruption in Paragon Housing Society and accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were arrested on December 11 after the LHC rejected their bail plea.

NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the fraud committed by the housing society.

Last year, the anti-graft authority arrested former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema and others over allegations of corruption in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Cheema had misused his authority and received huge sums of money in return for awarding the contract of the project to Casa Developers.

The amount was allegedly paid from the account of the Paragon Housing Society.

