Judge tells police not to bar lawyers, media persons’ court entry as Saad demands open trial

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique until Dec 23.

The court resumed hearing the case related to the Paragon Housing scam as the Khawaja brothers appeared before it.

The accountability judge allowed Saad Rafique to head to Islamabad for attending the National Assembly’s ongoing session.

Over the course of the hearing, Khawaja Saad Rafique said every person has the right to open trial and demanded that lawyers and media persons be allowed access to the court to witness the trial proceedings against him and his brother.

The judge directed the police not to restrain lawyers and media persons from entering the courtroom.

He said he would call in the Rangers if the police personnel are unable to maintain security on the court premises.

Earlier, on October 16, the accountability court had rejected acquittal pleas of both brothers in the case.

Khawaja brothers filed application seeking their acquittal and also challenged the jurisdiction of the court in the case.

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against the Khawaja brothers, it added.

