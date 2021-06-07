LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the Ghotki train accident and demanded the federal government to order a judicial inquiry into it, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N leader criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over today’s train accident and demanded the government to hold accountable those responsible for the tragic train accident in Sindh’s Ghotki district.

“Judicial probe should be ordered to find out the real culprits behind the train accident near Daharki railway station in Ghotki which led to the killing of over 50 people and 70 others sustained injuries,” he added.

The PML-N leader further said that today’s accident was occurred due to a lack of track maintenance. Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the federal government issued no funds for the repair of railway tracks.

“Tracks are 30 years older and government paying no attention towards the railway ministry,” he said, adding that more train accidents being occurred in the PTI government due to their non-serious attitude towards the ministry.

“The railway official warned the ministry before the accident about the poor track but no repair work was done despite his written complaint,” the PML-N MNA added.

Rafique claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had established 11 new railway stations during their tenure. “PTI government did not build a single railway station in their first three years of government. They are only busy in doing politics over dead bodies.”

He also slammed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over his statement regarding the resignation of Railways Minister Azam Swati.

At least 50 people lost their lives and 70 others sustained injuries as Sir Syed Express train collided with a Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

