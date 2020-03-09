LAHORE: Accountability Court on Monday directed authorities of camp jail to shift Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique to Services Hospital Lahore, ARY News reported.

The accountability court judge justice Jawad ul Hassan heard the case on the petition filed by jail superintendent of camp jail Lahore.

The court ordered jail authorities to immediately shift PML-N leader to Services Hospital Lahore after doctors had suggested surgery of his throat.

Saad Rafique was taken to the Services hospital on March 1 where doctors had suggested surgery of his throat. He was shifted to the hospital after the deterioration of his health at the camp jail where doctors carried out tests of his throat.

It must be noted that Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique are into the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in connection with Paragon Housing Society scandal.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The accused allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. The accused collected huge amounts in flagrant violation of directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

Comments

comments