Major Gen Khawar Rehman promoted to lieutenant general: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday announced to promote Major General Khawar Rehman to the rank of lieutenant general, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), Khawar Rehman was associated with Army Medical Corps and was promoted to the next rank today.

“He has also been assigned to look after the charge of Surgeon General of Pakistan Army with immediate effect,” read the statement.

Earlier on April 12, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced the promotions of four major generals to lieutenant generals.

According to the military’s media wing, Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Major General Nauman Mahmood, Major General Azhar Abbas and Major General Faiz Hameed had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Sahir Shamshad was working as Vice Chief of General Staff, while Azhar Abbas remained Commandant School of Infantry Quetta.

