Fake domiciles: NAB commences inquiry into Khi, Hyd appointments

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has Friday reportedly initiated an inquiry into official Karachi and Hyderabad appointments based on fake domiciles, ARY News learned from sources.

According to the details, the accountability watchdog has made an official appeal to the secretary services and general administration of Sindh for the record of all appointments taking place in these cities.

The inquiry shall probe appointments of all government employees in Karachi and Hyderabad ranging from 1- to 22 grade.

However, it may be noted that despite the time of response to NAB’s call has passed yet no it has not received any record from the concerned departments.

