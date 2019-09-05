Nisar Khuhro submits reply to NAB’s questionnaire  

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur in cases pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income and benami accounts and submitted his written reply to the questionnaire, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the anti-graft watchdog had summoned Nisar Khuhro today to submit his written response to the questionnaire.

Sources said that NAB was also probing Khuhro’s shares in residential societies.

Read More: NAB initiates inquiry against Nisar Khuhro, Sharjeel Memon, others

Last year on December 14, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had accorded approval to initiate 16 inquiries against several politicians, bureaucrats and others, including Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Nisar Khuhro and Sharjeel Memon.

In a meeting of NAB executive board chaired by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the top anti-graft body had approved opening of 16 probes, involving two investigations and filing of two corruption references.

Under the suspicion of accumulating assets beyond known means of income, former provincial ministers Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sharjeel Memon and Abdul Karim Soomro will be investigated by the NAB.

