PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman recovers from COVID-19

KARACHI: Head of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter and member of the Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI provincial lawmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement. He said that he had tested negative for the virus after suffering from it for the last four weeks.

Alhumdulillah finally after 4 weeks I’ve been tested negative for COVID-19. Thanks to all those who prayed for my good health. InnshaAllah will soon be donating Plasma. — Khurrum Sher Zaman 🇵🇰 (@KhurrumZamanPTI) July 4, 2020



In his statement, Khurram Sher Zaman thanked all those who prayed for his recovery. He also expressed his gratitude towards President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for inquiring about his health during his ailment.

He also asked the citizens to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting COVID-19. The PTI leader also announced to donate plasma soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that many provincial assembly lawmakers and staffers at the assembly have tested positive for the virus.

By June 13, the tally of the Sindh Assembly members tested positive for coronavirus reached to 23 with more lawmakers diagnosed infected by COVID-19.

Read More: 28 Sindh Assembly employees test positive for COVID-19

Those assembly members recently tested positive of novel coronavirus included Naseem Rajpar and Moazzim Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Ghulam Jillani and Ali Khurshidi, Mangla Sharma, Sharjeel Memon, Saleem Kalmati, Shahana Ashaar, Shajeela Laghari, Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, Liaquat Askani, Khurram Sherzaman and Shabbir Qureshi.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Shahnawaz Jadoon also tested positive for coronavirus.

