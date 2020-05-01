Khurram Sher Zaman questions ‘missing’ ration supplies in Sindh

President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Karachi chapter, Khurram Sher Zaman on Friday said that the PPP has almost destroyed the province of Sindh in it’s current 12 year plus of continuous rule, ARY News reported.

Rebutting a press conference held earlier by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Zaman said that Bilawal’s father and aunt are both convicts of Sindh and its residents.

Khurram Sher Zaman also said that if Pakistan People’s Party wants to compare performance in times of coronavirus then they should answer for all the ration that has gone ‘missing’.

“Who got the 2 million ration bags?”

Zaman added that he felt tremendous sadness knowing the fact that the Sindh government has eaten away critical ration supplies of the poor segment of the province.

He also said that the PPP was currently perplexed due to compounded failures and their is nothing more to what they say.

