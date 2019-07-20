Khurram Sher Zaman files petition seeking release of benefits awarded to politicians

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart Khurram Sher Zaman has filed a petition in the court seeking release of due monetary and other benefits awarded to provincial assembly members, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Zaman in the petition argues that the members of the assembly are owed by the government after an act passed in 2017 which raised their salaries and benefits which is yet to be meted out.

Zaman has named the Cheif Secretary, Speaker and the Minister for Law (Sindh) in the petition as party to the petition.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has also been made party to the petition along with other noted dignitaries of the provincial government.

The petition demands and order for the owed benefits on priority basis.

Read More: PPP’s abysmal governance creating unrest among masses in Sindh: opposition parties

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on July 18 announced to allocate Rs600mn to control HIV virus in the province.

Talking to a delegation of US organization Gilead Sciences led by its Vice President Clifford Samuel in Karachi today, CM Murad said, “The provincial government has also established endowment fund of one billion rupees for rehabilitation of HIV affected people.”

He said over 32,000 people were screened, out of whom more than 900, including over 700 children, were detected HIV positive.

The chief minister said a new pediatrics treatment center had been established at Children Hospital Larkana and another similar center was being set up at Taluka Heaqquarter hospital Ratodeto.

Comments

comments