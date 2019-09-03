KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sherzaman complained about the growing number of stray dogs in Clifton’s Block: 02 in the metropolis.

During the session of Sindh Assembly, the PTI’s MPA said outside Bilawal House, the residence of PPP’s chairman, hundreds of dogs are living. “These dogs don’t let people sleep all night long.”

He also expressed concerns about the presence of sewage water in Clifton Block: 02.

It was reported in June that cases of dog bites in Sindh, including Karachi, have risen to an alarming rate with 70,000 people affected over the last five months.

As per the report issued by the director-general health of Sindh, 70,000 cases were reported from across Sindh, with 320 from Karachi. District Malir recorded the highest number of cases of dog bite.

In Larkana division, the number of cases of dog bite topped the list. From January to May 2019, 22, 822 cases were surfaced from Larkana.

21, 099 cases were reported from Hyderabad division, 12, 175 from Benazirabad division, 6, 774 from Mirpur Khas division, while 6, 263 cases of dog bite were recorded from Sukkur division.

It is pertinent to mention that in Karachi, only Jinnah and Civil hospitals are the government’s medical facilities where the vaccination for a dog bite is available for free.

