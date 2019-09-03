Rain aftermath: PTI MPA Khurrum Sherzaman meets Sindh LG minister

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sherzaman on Tuesday met with Sindh local government minister Nasir Shah to discuss the woes of Karachi after heavy rainfall hit metropolis, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the PTI MPA has expressed serious concern over the worst situation of the city emerged after the rainfall.

The Sindh LG minister assured PTI MPA for resolving the issue of Karachi on a priority basis.

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads as Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday night.

As per details, the traffic jam was observed in different areas of the metropolis including Korangi industrial area, Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Korangi Causeway, Korangi expressway, Nursery, Tipu Sultan.

Read More: Traders Union announces sit-in protest against persistent woes of Karachi

There was heavy precipitation in parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, M.A. Jinnah Road, Lyari, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sherzaman complained about the growing number of stray dogs in Clifton’s Block: 02 in the metropolis.

During the session of Sindh Assembly, the PTI’s MPA said outside Bilawal House, the residence of PPP’s chairman, hundreds of dogs are living. “These dogs don’t let people sleep all night long.”

He also expressed concerns about the presence of sewage water in Clifton Block: 02.

Comments

comments