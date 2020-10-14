Khurram Laghari resigns as CM Buzdar’s special assistant

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA and special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Khurram Khan Leghari has resigned from his post, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PTI MPA was angry with the provincial government over no development work in his constituency. Khurrum Laghari has also resigned as a focal person on the food price control system which he was made yesterday.

Laghari said that he has given resignation to give more time to his constituency, but sources told ARY News that he was angry with his govt over no development work in his constituency and some issues with Punjab bureaucracy.

Earlier in April, the Punjab government had removed Khurram Khan Leghari from the post of special assistant to chief minister on food.

However, he claimed that he still held the post of special assistant to the CM Punjab and only his department had been changed.

