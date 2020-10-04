PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman criticizes those demanding Sindh’s division

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman has reiterated that his party is against the division of Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He was reacting to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad rally in which they [MQM-P] demanded a separate province in Sindh.

“PTI is pursuing a policy of construction and development in Sindh and rejects politics of Sindh province division,” he said in a statement.

“Pakistan is going through a difficult time and statements like division of Sindh by political leaders in these circumstances are shameful,” he added. Khurrum Sher Zaman vowed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will strongly fight every conspiracy against Sindh province.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday asked former MQM-P members to rejoin the party.

“Whoever has left MQM-P should return as we are ready to accept you again with our hearts and minds,” he said in Hyderabad.

“Return to MQM-P ranks before the time when becoming Haq Parast would be mandatory for getting the rights,” he said adding that only those alongside the MQM-P would be able to achieve the destiny, dreamed by the Urdu speaking community in the urban centres.

The party’s convener said that they would go to their last extent for the rights of the urban centres of the province. “It is the current leadership that saved the party from division,” he said while announcing to crush any dreams of Sindhudesh and restoring the struggle for which the country got independence.

