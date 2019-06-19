Stop misleading People of Sindh, Khurrum Sher Zaman tells CM Murad

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Wednesday reacting over the speech of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) said that Murad Ali Shah should stop misleading people of Sindh as the federation has provided full quota to the province, ARY News reported.

Criticizing CM Murad, PTI MPA said that the Sindh government has allocated only Rs6.5 billion for Karachi in the provincial budget.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Rs162 billion package for Karachi,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Sindh CM speaking in the Sindh Assembly session said that the federal government has been working on the tax collection but so far provincial govt has received Rs13 billion out of Rs139 billion.

Earlier on June, 14 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented Rs1,217 billion budget for the Fiscal year 2019-20.

In its total development budget, Sindh government has announced Rs40 billion for the development of Karachi. Out of this, Rs36 billion has been set aside for Karachi in the yearly development programme, while, Rs6.52 billion will be spent on 13 old and seven new schemes under the special Karachi package.

On the other hand, additional Rs226-billion investment, with the help of international monetary institutions, will be made in the next five years.

