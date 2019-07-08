PTI standing side-by-side with protesting nurses: Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial legislator, Khurrum Sher Zaman, on Monday announced that his political party is standing alongside with protesting nurses for their righteous demands, ARY News reported.

Khurrum Sher Zaman participated in the nurses’ sit-in lodged at Karachi Press Club today where he met President of Nurses’ Action Committee Aijaz Kaleri.

The PTI member of provincial assembly (MPA) announced his party’s support to the nurses and vowed to raise voice regarding their issues in the Sindh Assembly.

“Your demands are legal and you all are those serving nationals,” Zaman said.

He added, “The Sindh government and employees of the provincial health department are irresponsible. [Ruling] Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is involved in corruption which led emergence of severe issues in the province’s hospitals.”

The PTI legislator demanded Sindh health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho to tender her resignation.

He expressed hopes that PTI will rule in the Sindh province as well in near future. He clarified that the PTI will become the political party to be used to attack on 18th amendment.

