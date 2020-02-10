SHC hears bail petitions of Khursheed Shah, others in assets case

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard bail petitions filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah and others in assets beyond income case on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sukkur circuit bench of the high court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 24.

The lawyers of 16 accused nominated by the National Accountability Bureau in Rs 1.23 billion assets beyond means reference argued before the bench for pre-arrest bails of their clients.

Syed Khursheed Shah and Razzaq Bahrani have filed petitions in the high court for the bail after arrest.

Provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah MPA also appeared in the court hearing.

Senator Raza Rabbani will appear before the court to represent Syed Khursheed Shah in the next hearing of the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur had later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran party leader.

The Accountability Court had adjourned the case hearing till February 18.

