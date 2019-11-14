Khursheed Shah shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Member National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was on Thursday shifted to Civil Hospital Sukkur, owing to his deteriorating health condition, ARY News reported.

Syed Khursheed Shah currently is under treatment at the NICVD Sukkur, from the last 18 days. On November 09, he was again sent to jail on 14 days judicial remand, in assets beyond means case.

Doctors at the hospital said that the incumbent parliamentarian is suffering from cardiovascular issues and three of his cardiac arteries were blocked.

“He is also suffering from increased pain in his back due to continuous bed rest,” said the doctors citing concern over his deteriorating health condition.

They further said that Shah was shifted to the Civil Hospital due to absence of MRI machine at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur.

“Khursheed Shah will be shifted back to NICVD after undergoing MRI and computed tomography (CT) scan,” they added.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources claimed.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

Syed Khursheed Shah was taken into custody by the NAB on September 28 over charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

