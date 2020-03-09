Court adjourns assets hearing against Khursheed Shah until March 28

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday heard income beyond means case against former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused, ARY News reported.

Accountability Judge Ameer Ali Mahesar heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khursheed Shah and others.

Khursheed Shah who has been ailing and admitted at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) was brought for hearing in an ambulance.

Provincial minister Awais Shah and Farrukh Shah MPA were also appear in the court.

The judge asked the cause of absence of an accused Junaid Shah in the court hearing from his counsel. The counsel replied that his client was out of the country and couldn’t return after his flight cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

The court ordered Junaid Shah to appear before the court in next hearing of the case and adjourned further hearing of the case until March 28.

The NAB had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran Peoples Party leader.

