Court adjourns assets hearing against Khursheed Shah till June 8

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah till June 8, ARY News reported.

The hearing was adjourned due to no appointment of a new judge in the Sukkur accountability court.

The NAB had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran Peoples Party leader.

Earlier in the month of April, the SHC also rejected the plea filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, seeking bail in the assets case.

The reserved verdict was pronounced by a two-member special bench headed by Justice Shams-u-ddin Abbasi.

