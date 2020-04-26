Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PPP leader’s employee tests positive for coronavirus

Syed Khursheed Shah coronavirus

SUKKUR: A domestic worker employed by incarcerated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khursheed Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sukkur deputy commissioner Rana Adeel confirmed the man diagnosed as positive for the infection the other day.

Subsequently, he added, the former opposition leader’s house was sprayed with disinfectant.

The deputy commissioner said all people working in the house and their families will be tested for the coronavirus.

Read More: Sindh reports 3 deaths, 383 new cases of coronavirus

The family of the affected employee has been put into home isolation, he added.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench Sukkur on April 22 rejected an application filed by the PPP lawmaker seeking his release on bail in the assets case.

Khursheed Shah is in jail on judicial remand. He is facing charges of possessing assets beyond known means of income.

Read More: SHC turns down Syed Khursheed Shah’s bail plea

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

‘We’re going out!’: Spanish kids reclaim streets after weeks…

Pakistan

Sindh govt wants FIA to act against people spreading ‘fake’ audiotapes

Pakistan

NCOC meeting reviews implementation of Ramazan guidelines, Covid-19 situation

International

Train likely belonging to North Korea’s Kim seen at resort town: US monitor


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close