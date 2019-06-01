Fawad Chaudhry’s statement affirms opposition’s stance: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah on Saturday claimed that the statement of Fawad Chaudhry, a federal minister belongs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has affirmed the stance of opposition parties, ARY News reported.

Khursheed Shah, while talking to journalists in Sukkur, alleged that the federal government has burdened common man by rising inflation rate. He claimed that petrol prices are increasing in the country notwithstanding the decreasing rates in the international market.

“The government is emptying nationals’ pocket through increasing inflation,” he said while slamming the federal government.

The nation had never observed such hike in petrol prices in the past, he added. Shah expressed fear that the prices could be further hiked in future too.

The PPP leader urged the federal authorities to refrain from burdening the nationals as it has already ‘snatched happiness from them before Eid festival.”

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had shown support for election victory of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who was famed for mass murdering of Muslims in India.

Shah said that PPP is a true well-wisher of the country and it always supported the national interests. He added that dialogues should be held for resolving all issues if democracy persists in the country.

“We had thought Bengalis as weaker people and later faced consequences for not holding dialogies.”

He added that all of the issues must be resolved in a democratic manner.

