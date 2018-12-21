Khursheed Shah decries ‘media trial’ of PPP leaders

KARACHI: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah lamented on Friday that a media trial of leaders of his party is being conducted despite court orders.

Speaking to media outside the banking court where PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari appeared for extension in his bail in a money laundering scam today, Shah said efforts were being made to influence courts and minds of the people by way of media trial.

He said he had seen good and bad decisions handed down by courts. “We are mentally ready for any circumstances,” he asserted.

“Our media trial is ongoing,” he said and added he had not seen a JIT report on the mega money laundering scam. There have been instances in the past when JIT reports used to be leaked, he said.

“The current situation is not new for us,” Mr Shah said and added the PPP leaders faced such allegations in the past. It proved in the past that these things are mere allegations, he added.

Shah lamented even before a court begins trial, people are subjected to media trial. Despite court’s ban, pending cases are discussed on the media, he added.

He was of the view that media trial takes over court trial.

