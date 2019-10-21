ISLAMABAD: More problems for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah, as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened Steel Mills Regularization case inquiry against him.

In a letter penned to the Establishment Division, which is available with ARY News, the accountability watchdog has sought relevant record from the establishment division regarding regularization and appointment of the employees from grade one to 15.

The NAB has also sought its review over the process of the appointment in the Steel Mills and details of the decisions taken by the then federal cabinet.

Read more: Court extends physical remand of Khursheed Shah for 15 days in assets case

The PPP stalwart is currently in NAB’s custody in assets case inquiry against him.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, NAB sources had claimed.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it had further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

Read More: NAB making sincere efforts to eradicate corruption from country: Chairman

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.

According to the documents available with the NAB, a person namely Umar Jan, also played a vital role for Khursheed Shah.

Comments

comments