Khursheed Shah to be presented before AC tomorrow

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah will be presented before an accountability court on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal lawmaker is currently held at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) Sukkur, where he is being treated for multiple diseases.

The lawmaker is currently facing an inquiry from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities involving a reference worth Rs 1.23 billion against 18 persons including the PPP leader. The investigators had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur had later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran party leader.

The NAB Rawalpindi has also initiated an inquiry against the imprisoned leader and had sent a questionnaire comprising of 10 questions to him.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court heard a NAB petition against the accountability court’s decision to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in assets reference.

The counsels of Khursheed Shah filed their advocacy papers in Sukkur bench of the high court today and sought time for preparation for the case.

The prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was also present in the court hearing.

The court granted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case till February 04.

Comments

comments