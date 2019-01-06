Khursheed Shah says Zardari to appear before banking court tomorrow

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said former president Asif Ali Zardari would appear before the banking court on Monday in the money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The court had extended the former president’s interim bail last month.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into mega money laundering scam had filed its report in the Supreme Court last month.

The JIT report pointed out the involvement of Zardari in money-laundering through fake bank accounts.

However, Zardari had objected on the JIT report through his response submitted to the Supreme Court on Saturday. He had alleged the report to be ‘false’ and as having mala fide intentions.

Pointing towards an expected alliance between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Khursheed Shah said, “Nothing is the final word in politics” adding that Zardari and convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will hold a meeting.

However, he said, they did not have an agenda to take down the government.

“Democracy is the real power in the country. Decisions taken outside the parliament always lead to destruction. We will have to take decisions by remaining within the constitution and the parliament,” he said.

Comments

comments