Khursheed Shah’s servant to be tested again for coronavirus

SUKKUR: A domestic servant of Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who was tested positive for coronavirus in previous month, will be tested again, citing a district health official, ARY News reported on Saturday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Shabbir Dayo has said that a follow up test of Shah’s employee earlier, was reported negative and if his second report will be found negative he will be declared recovered from the infection.

Earlier, a domestic servant of Khursheed Shah was diagnosed coronavirus positive and moved to an isolation centre.

The Sukkur deputy commissioner had said that after the man tested positive, Khursheed Shah’s house was sprayed with disinfectant.

It was also decided that the members of his family in Sukkur will be tested for the coronavirus.

Shah is himself in NAB custody for the past eight months. He is currently being treated at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

