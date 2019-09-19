Khursheed Shah shifted to hospital as health deteriorates: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah was shifted to Polyclinic after his health deteriorated, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, the antigraft watchdog officials shifted former Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah to polyclinic amid tight security.

Sources further revealed that Khursheed Shah’s sugar level and blood pressure is high and he is suffering from stomach problem.

It has also learnt that the NAB team will shift PPP stalwart to Sukkur tomorrow (Friday).

Earlier in the day, an accountability court granted transit remand of former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until September 21.

NAB produced Shah before the accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir and sought his transit remand for seven days.

Prosecutor informed the court that a case was in progress against Shah in Sukkur.

“Why you are seeking seven days for transit remand,” Judge Mohammad Bashir asked the prosecutor.

“How much time required to reach Sukkur (from here),” the judge asked. “It requires two hours,” Khursheed Shah replied.

The court granted two days’ transit remand of Khursheed Shah to NAB and directed the bureau to produce him before the concerned court till September 21.

Pakistan People’s Party stalwart was taken into custody by the accountability bureau on Wednesday.

