SUKKUR: Three arteries of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah have been clogged, hospital sources said citing the angiography report results.

Khursheed Shah underwent an angiography procedure at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur on Thursday.

His blood pressure had shoot up and impacted his cardiac arteries, hospital sources said.

The doctors have started medication for opening the clogged arteries, according to the sources. The decision to conduct angioplasty or bypass surgery will be taken if medicines fail to open the clogged veins, sources said.

Any further decision with regard to his treatment will be taken by the medical board, hospital sources said.

The medical report of Shah has been handed over to the officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which will be submitted in the accountability court Sukkur on Monday.

The PPP leader had been shifted to the medical facility after he had complained of chest pain on October 27.

Earlier on October 21, an accountability court had granted 15 days’ physical remand of former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah to the NAB in assets beyond means reference.

The judge had ordered the accountability bureau to produce Shah on November 04, before the court.

