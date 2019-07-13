Khushi, 8, takes the wheel to support family; video goes viral

KARACHI: Khushi, 8, drives a water tanker in Karachi to make a living to support her hard-pressed family.

A video clip showing Shershah’s minor girl behind the wheel has taken social media users aback.

Khushi had to take the wheel after her father got paralysed. She makes trips to the city’s Rashidabad neighborhood to supply water on a daily basis.

Speaking to ARY News, the minor said she desired to go to school like other children of her age but was compelled by her family’s financial condition to drive the tanker following her father’s ailment.

Though Khushi, being a minor, is ineligible to drive a vehicle on the city’s roads, she has not been fined nor stopped by traffic police over violation of traffic laws governing underage driving until now.

