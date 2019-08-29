ADB VP-led delegation calls on Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President, Shixin Chen, called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday, a press release said.

The delegation held discussions over various developments projects funded by ADB during its meeting with the federal minister.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that the government has expedited the implementation of ADB-funded projects which would significantly assist Pakistan for achieving its development, economic and social targets.

“It has been decided to monitor the progress of the ADB-funded projects on a monthly basis,” Bakhtiar added.

Earlier in the day, the ADB VP Shixin Chen held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar.

During the meeting with the premier, Imran Khan directed the Economic Affairs Division to fast-track the process and implementation of Asian Development Bank-funded projects so as to facilitate its support for economic prosperity in the country.

ADB Vice President Shixin Chen along with senior advisor Ehsan Khan and country director of ADB for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang called on the prime minister here today.

Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh and senior officials were present during the meeting.

The ADB president briefed the prime minister regarding short, medium and long term support to Pakistan in various sectors of the economy, particularly trade and competitiveness.

Moreover, Shixin Chen-led delegation called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar where he congratulated the minister on his elevation as Minister for Economic Affairs and as the Governor of ADB.

Mr Chen appreciated that Pakistan’s current leadership has a clear vision on transparency, good governance and people-centred development. The VP assured that ADB will support Islamabad and finance projects according to the development priorities of the government.

