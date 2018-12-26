Khusro Bakhtyar stresses on technology driven, knowledge based economy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has underlined the need for transforming Pakistan from agriculture base to technology driven knowledge based economy to compete at international level.

Talking to former federal minister for science and technology Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, who called on him at his office on Wednesday, Khusro Bakhtyar emphasized upon promotion of science and technology that can provide innovative and creative solutions for progress and betterment of society.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman informed that a National Task Force on ‘Technology driven knowledge economy’ is being set up under the chairmanship of the prime minister of which he will be vice Chairman. The task force will comprise all key stakeholders to chalk out the way forward to a knowledge based economy.

He apprised that the proposed task force will cover various sectors, wherein emphasis will be laid on promotion of technology and knowledge to attain maximum dividends, including agriculture, energy, water resources and IT sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that economic development of a country does not depend solely on natural resources but also on intellectual capital, quality human resource, development of industry and value added production, reads the statement.

Khusro Bakhtyar noted that knowledge is now the main driving force behind leading economies adding that knowledge contributes significantly to economic growth.

He called for focusing on demand driven technologies that have a direct impact on national economy and added, “Knowledge based economy provides the basis of sustainable socio-economic development.”

The minister said that focusing on high-tech manufacturing and exports will not only boost the national economy but also provide opportunity to capture its due share in the global market.

Comments

comments