Fans are loving ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi’ and here are the reasons!

ARY Digital’s Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi is creating waves since the airing of its first episode, thanks to a powerful script and acting by all three of its lead actors Anmol Baloch, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Mashal Khan.

KNKS is not your usual Saas-Bahu story but a drama with an intriguing plot and the reason for its success is because the actors are doing justice to their respective roles.

The story revolves around a maid (played by Anmol Baloch), who is left with no option but to stay at her employer Meera (played by Mashal Khan) but somehow ends up betraying her.

Her father (played by veteran Nayyar Ejaz) agrees to sell her sister and then her to repay a loan but both of them are saved as one flees the house, while the other, Sehar, takes refuge at Meera’s home.

Though Meera takes care of her like an elder sister, her husband, Saim (played by Mikaal Zulfiqar) initially pays no attention to Sehar and is wary of her wife thinking about and discussing Sehar’s problems with him.

The guy gets attracted to Sehar later on.

Meera, on the other hand, is completely unaware, or one can say trusts her husband too much, that she even ridicules her sister, who warned her after seeing Saim and Sehar meeting outside a mall.

"I hope the audience will love the character of 'Meera' in this drama serial" – #MashalKhan said in this BTS video…

Keep watching #KhwaabNagarKiShehzadi from Monday – Thursday at 9:00 PM only on #ARYDigital

“Unlike other dramas, where they always show independent, career-oriented women in bad light, in this play (Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi), the modern (career-oriented) woman is so good at everything she does,” Mashal Khan said in an interview.

Anmol Baloch, on the other hand, said that she accepted the offer to play the character as it has too many shades.

“Every actor wants to play such a character, a character that has too many shades and has a journey which allows you to give your best while playing it, I think it was my calling,” said Anmol Baloch.

KNKS, which airs on ARY Digital , from Monday to Thursday, at 9 PM, has hundreds of thousands watching it on TV and then Youtube, with Anmol Baloch, Mashal Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar making new fans every day.

“Yaar Sehar Kitni Masoom Lagti Thee, Ab Bechari Meera Ko Dhoka De Rahi Hai,” wrote a fan on Youtube. (Sehar looked so innocent, now she is betraying her employer Meera)

“Esa ek scene real me hochuka ha with one of my friends, Anmol ki acting bhi buhat jaandar ha,” wrote another. (I have heard about such an incident in real life plus Anmol Baloch’s acting is top-notch).

