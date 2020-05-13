10 policemen infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 10 police officials have been affected by coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Zahoor Afridi. The policemen confirmed with coronavirus infection have been quarantine.

He said the affected policemen will undergo the tests after few days.

On the other hand, the number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in Sindh has gone up to 151.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh police, at least 119 policemen are under treatment while 29 have recovered and sent back to their homes.

The spokesman added that two policemen have died due to the coronavirus so far while the condition of one sub-inspector was stated to be critical.

“Covid-19 infected policemen were being looked after properly and steps being taken to this effect on daily basis,” added the spokesperson.

