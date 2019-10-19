PESHAWAR: As many as 5,657 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after proper treatment, said Dengue Response Unit (DRU) in its latest report, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the total number of patients having complaint of dengue fever has jumped to 5,835 in the province.

DRU in its report said 168 patients are under treatment in Peshawar’s various medical facilities, while 5,657 patients have been discharged from the various hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier on Friday, two more patient had lost their lives in Rawalpindi due to dengue fever which had become a pandemic throughout the country.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad.

Read more: Two more patients die of dengue fever in Rawalpindi

Sources had said that the provincial government was taking preventive measures to control dengue and added that separate wards had been established in all government hospitals for dengue patients.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said there has been a reduction in the number of dengue cases.

He said awareness campaign has been started against the dengue fever. He added seventy volunteers will be trained in the areas where most of dengue cases have been reported.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

According to conservative estimates the number of dengue patients across the country has crossed 30,000 count.

Sources said that the special monitoring cell established to monitor the outbreak of the virus has forwarded its report to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

