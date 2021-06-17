PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will present the provincial budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the provincial assembly today (Friday) at 03:00 pm, ARY News reported.

The outlay of the provincial budget would be over Rs1,000 billion.

An increase of 25 per cent in the salaries of the government employees from grade 1 to 19 has been proposed in the budget, while 10 pc raise has been proposed for the government employees of above grade 19.

According to salient features of the KP budget, other than an increase in salaries, the development outlay-Annual Development Plan (ADP)- for the province has been proposed at Rs205 billion for the next fiscal year.

The govt has proposed Rs350 bn for the development sector in the provincial budget while the minimum wage of workers would be increased by Rs21,000.

The government has allocated funds for Rescue 1122 new ambulances while the government will also announce the recruitment of new teachers in the budget 2021-22.

Separately, the Balochistan government will also present its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday (tomorrow).

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government will present its budget worth more than Rs500 billion for the new fiscal year while the development outlay will be over Rs138 billion and the total amount of budgeted expenditures is more than Rs370 billion.

The provincial government is likely to allocate Rs90 billion for education and Rs60 billion for law and order.

