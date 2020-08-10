Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports no new coronavirus deaths

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time since March this year, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 34,755.

However, 1,231 people have died from the virus so far in the province.

The report said that as many as 31,691 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 79 new during the past 24 hours.

Read More: COVID-19: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports lowest daily toll in over six weeks

Earlier on July 17, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than six weeks.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least four more people had died from the novel coronavirus in the province that day, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,124.

A total of 269 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,486.

Comments

comments