Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 192 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths

PESHAWAR: At least four more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,980 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 192 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the province during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 68,972.

Meanwhile, 64,933 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province, said the officials.

Read More: KP reports 10 new Covid deaths, 201 infections

Earlier on February 4, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported 10 new deaths on Thursday attributable to the novel coronavirus while more 201 cases turned up.

According to the numbers shared by the provincial health department, the new Covid deaths that day had hiked the total fatality toll to 1,941.

Separately for Sindh, 23 more people had died of the coronavirus in the province overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,059 whereas 579 new cases emerged when 11,125 tests were conducted.

