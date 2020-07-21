Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

PESHAWAR: At least six more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,153, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 280 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 32,523.

280 new cases confirmed taking the total to 32,523. 6 more lives were lost (4 Peshawar, 2 Abbottabad) taking total to 1,153. 215 new patients recovered taking the total to 25,582. Active cases at 5,788. pic.twitter.com/7pCtKWOIpy — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 21, 2020

The report said that as many as 25,582 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 215 new in past 24 hours.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Earlier on July 20, the number of new COVID-19 cases was declining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the province had reported 157 cases of the novel coronavirus, making the total count of the infected people 32,243.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least five more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,147.

Comments

comments