Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Punjab Coronavirus New Cases

PESHAWAR: At least six more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,153, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 280 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 32,523.

 

The report said that as many as 25,582 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 215 new in past 24 hours.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Earlier on July 20, the number of new COVID-19 cases was declining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the province had reported 157 cases of the novel coronavirus, making the total count of the infected people 32,243.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least five more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,147.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Two arrested over ‘hundi’ business in Karachi

Pakistan

Zilhaj moon not sighted in Pakistan; Eidul Azha to fall on August 1

ScienceTechnology

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer speaks up

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan wins international praise over Billion Tree Tsunami project


ARY NEWS URDU