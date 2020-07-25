Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

PESHAWAR: At least six more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,176, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 149 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 33,220.

149 new cases confirmed taking the total to 33,220. 6 more lives were lost (2 Peshawar, 2 Abbottabad, 1 Karak, 1 Mardan) taking the total to 1,176. 148 more patients recovered taking the total tally to 27,017. 202,703 total tests conducted in KP. pic.twitter.com/JB7BHWIoBG — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 25, 2020

The report said that as many as 27,017 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 148 new during the past 24 hours.

Read More: 11 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on July 23, the novel coronavirus had claimed 11 more lives and infected 145 people during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least 11 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,169.

Comments

comments