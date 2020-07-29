Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

PESHAWAR: The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives and infected at least 121 people during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, six more people have died from the coronavirus in KP in 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,192.

However, 121 new cases of coronavirus were reported, making the total count of the infected people in the province 33,845.

The report said that as many as 28,317 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far.

Earlier on July 23, the novel coronavirus had claimed 11 more lives and infected 145 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least 11 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,169.

145 new cases of coronavirus had been reported in 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 32,898.

