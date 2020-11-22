Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours 

PESHAWAR: At least two more people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the KP health department, 502 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the province overnight.

However, the country on Sunday witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the second wave as the Covid-19 positivity rate has soared to 6.8 per cent. As many as 38,983 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 2,665 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The infection claimed 59 more lives across the country during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 7,662. The number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 36,683.

Earlier on November 10, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province had witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 cases after it recorded 226 fresh virus cases within the past 24 hours.

According to the KP health department, as many as 226 fresh cases of COVID-19 had been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province during the last 24 hours, bring the provincial virus tally to 41,069,

Four virus-related deaths had been reported in the province during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1294.

