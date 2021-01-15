Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 277 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 11 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,773 in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 277 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the province during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 62,996.

Meanwhile, 57,775 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province, said the officials.

Earlier on January 4, in the daily Covid report Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had conceded eight deaths on Monday taking the total fatality numbers to 1,683 since Covid outbreak.

The provincial health department had said with 245 new people having tested positive today for the virus in the province, the total tally had reached 59,729. On the other hand, the health department had said daily Covid recovery stood at 149 as total recovered patients now total at 54,668 across the province.

