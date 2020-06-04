Web Analytics
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as 517 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, taking the total number of infections across the province to 11,890, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 21 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province during the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 521.

Of the newly-recorded deaths, nine belonged to Peshawar, the report said and added that at least 283 people have died from the virus thus far in the city.

As many as 3,221 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 71 new during the last 24 hours.

Earlier on January 3, at least 10 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 500.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 476 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 11,373.

 

