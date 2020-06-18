Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Punjab coronavirus

PESHAWAR: At least 18 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 773, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 569 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 20,182.

 

The daily report further said that overall 5,441 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Read More:32 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on June 15, at least 32 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 707.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 459 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 18,472.

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Exhumation request of 3 children allegedly killed by poisoned food submitted in court

Pakistan

PM Imran directs to ensure distance education, easy access to teaching process

Health

Smart lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus: Asad Umar

Pakistan

UN coordinator hints possible assistance in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19


ARY NEWS URDU