Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 18 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 773, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 569 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 20,182.

569 new cases (26 Torkham, 7 Int’l flights) taking total to 20,182. 18 more lives were lost (5 Peshawar, 3 Swat, 2 Karak, 2 Malakand, 1 each in Swabi, Dir Lower & Upper, Haripur, Battagram, Bajaur) taking total to 773. 304 patients recovered taking total to 5,441. pic.twitter.com/dYJmSijpfE — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) June 18, 2020

The daily report further said that overall 5,441 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Read More:32 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on June 15, at least 32 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 707.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 459 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 18,472.

Comments

comments