Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 482 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 10 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,225 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the KP health department, 482 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 80,519.

There are currently 5,794 active cases in the province. However, 178 patients of COVID-19 recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 72,500 in KP.

Earlier today, coronavirus had claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,863.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 had claimed 20 more lives and 3,669 fresh infections were reported during the period. The total count of active cases was 33,070. The positivity ratio had been recorded at 8.43 per cent during the past one day.

A total of 43,498 tests had been conducted across the country during that period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,817,491 tests had been conducted.

